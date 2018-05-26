MMA UFC

UFC’s Nick Diaz arrested on domestic violence charges in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2018 - 5:59 pm
 
Updated May 25, 2018 - 6:12 pm

UFC star Nick Diaz was arrested Thursday night in Las Vegas on multiple charges of domestic violence.

Police responded to a call at a Las Vegas residence on the 5000 block of Cartaro Drive to investigate a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Diaz, 34, was booked into Clark County Detention Center for battery and domestic battery by strangulation. He was held on $18,000 bond, but an online search of the Clark County database on Friday indicated that he no longer was in custody.

A formal criminal complaint had not been filed. Diaz is due in court at 8:30 a.m. June 26.

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete Nick Diaz,” a statement from the organization read. “The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process, and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

Diaz has not fought in the UFC since 2015. His U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspension for multiple whereabouts violations under the UFC’s anti-doping policy expired last month.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like