UFC’s Nick Diaz arrested on domestic violence charges in Las Vegas

Police responded to a call at a Las Vegas residence on the 5000 block of Cartaro Drive to investigate a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Nick Diaz is interviewed during media day for the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship 183 at the MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. Diaz is scheduled to fight Anderson Silva Saturday. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC star Nick Diaz was arrested Thursday night in Las Vegas on multiple charges of domestic violence.

Police responded to a call at a Las Vegas residence on the 5000 block of Cartaro Drive to investigate a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Diaz, 34, was booked into Clark County Detention Center for battery and domestic battery by strangulation. He was held on $18,000 bond, but an online search of the Clark County database on Friday indicated that he no longer was in custody.

A formal criminal complaint had not been filed. Diaz is due in court at 8:30 a.m. June 26.

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete Nick Diaz,” a statement from the organization read. “The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process, and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

Diaz has not fought in the UFC since 2015. His U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspension for multiple whereabouts violations under the UFC’s anti-doping policy expired last month.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

5000 Cartaro Drive, Las Vegas, NV