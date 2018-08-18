UFC’s Shevchenko isn’t sure if Montano will show up to fight her — VIDEO

At a media day to promote UFC 228 on Friday, women’s flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko expressed concern as to whether or not her opponent, division champion Nicco Montaño, will show up to fight her on Sept. 8 in Dallas.

At a media day in Las Vegas to promote UFC 228 on Friday, women’s flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko expressed concern as to whether or not her opponent, division champion Nicco Montaño, will show up to fight her on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Texas.

Shevchenko also discussed her move back down to the 125-pound division and explained why it was the right move for her.

