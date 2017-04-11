ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in MMA UFC
MMA UFC

UFC’s Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: Fight or retire — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2017 - 4:01 pm
 

At UFC 209, Tony Ferguson was expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim UFC lightweight title. However, Nurmagomedov was hospitalized during his weight cut and the fight was scratched from the card.

With Nurmagomedov still unable to compete and reigning champion Conor McGregor still on hiatus, Ferguson has shifted his focus to Nate Diaz. Ferguson says he’s up for the battle and believes he could beat Diaz on the feet.

Ferguson has won nine straight fights. Diaz hasn’t competed since losing a narrow decision to McGregor at UFC 202.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like