UFC’s Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: Fight or retire — VIDEO

Top ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson is seeking a new opponent. Since his planned interim title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 fell apart and with reigning champion Conor McGregor still on hiatus, "El Cucuy" has shifted his focus to Nate Diaz. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At UFC 209, Tony Ferguson was expected to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim UFC lightweight title. However, Nurmagomedov was hospitalized during his weight cut and the fight was scratched from the card.

With Nurmagomedov still unable to compete and reigning champion Conor McGregor still on hiatus, Ferguson has shifted his focus to Nate Diaz. Ferguson says he’s up for the battle and believes he could beat Diaz on the feet.

Ferguson has won nine straight fights. Diaz hasn’t competed since losing a narrow decision to McGregor at UFC 202.

