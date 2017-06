UFC heavyweight Travis Browne details the tense moments before proposing to former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey.

UFC fighter Travis Browne during UFC 213 media day at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

UFC fighter Travis Browne during UFC 213 media day at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

UFC fighter Travis Browne during UFC 213 media day at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

UFC fighter Travis Browne during UFC 213 media day at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @erik_verduzco

LOS ANGELES — UFC heavyweight Travis Browne is eager to get back in the cage in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing streak when he fights Oleksiy Oliynyk on the UFC 213 card at T-Mobile Arena on July 8.

He was far more nervous preparing to ask UFC superstar Ronda Rousey for her hand in marriage.

Browne recounted the tense moments leading up to the proposal, which took place under a waterfall in New Zealand earlier this year.