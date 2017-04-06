UFC’s Will Brooks on the sacrifices he made to succeed — VIDEO

UFC lightweight Will Brooks will take on Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Charles Oliveira at UFC 210. Ahead of the fight, Brooks reflects on the days he lived in his car, the gym and a bookstore just to make it in MMA. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

UFC lightweight Will Brooks is motivated to rebound into the win column when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York.

A former Bellator champion, Brooks is aware of how proficient his opponent is on the ground, but says he’s not afraid to enter the ‘danger zone’ against him.

Ahead of the bout, Brooks also recalls the days he spent living in his car, the gym and a bookstore and explains what type of mentality it took for him to succeed.

UFC 210’s main card will take place at the KeyBank Center on Apr. 8, 2017 and will air on pay-per-view.

