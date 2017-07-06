ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
MMA UFC

Valentina Shevchenko says she’ll leave heart in octagon at UFC 213 — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 5:28 pm
 

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t just looking for redemption against Amanda Nunes at UFC 213, she’s aiming to take home the women’s bantamweight belt.

In their previous fight at UFC 196, Shevchenko dropped a decision to Nunes who would later defeat Miesha Tate to claim the women’s bantamweight throne.

The women’s title fight will serve as the main event at UFC 213, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like