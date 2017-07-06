Valentina Shevchenko says she’ll leave heart in octagon at UFC 213 — VIDEO

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t just looking for redemption against Amanda Nunes at UFC 213, she’s aiming to take home the women’s bantamweight belt.

Valentina Shevchenko vows to take home the UFC women's bantamweight belt come July 8. She will face reigning champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 213. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In their previous fight at UFC 196, Shevchenko dropped a decision to Nunes who would later defeat Miesha Tate to claim the women’s bantamweight throne.

The women’s title fight will serve as the main event at UFC 213, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

