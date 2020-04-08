Venue set for UFC 249 pay-per-view event on April 18

Multiple sources close to the organization have confirmed a New York Times report the April 18 pay-per-view event is set to take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort outside of Lemoore, California.

UFC president Dana White listens to questions during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tony Ferguson celebrates his defeat over Anthony Pettis during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Justin Gaethje is seen before his mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. Gaethje won via first round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The location of UFC 249 is no longer a mystery.

Multiple sources close to the organization have confirmed the April 18 pay-per-view event is set to take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort outside of Lemoore, California.

The land is owned by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe and is not subject to stay-at-home orders enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom, though the casino has been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times was first report the site.

Fans will not be allowed at the venue.

UFC president Dana White has said he will not reveal where the fights will take place out of concern media scrutiny could pressure local authorities to get cold feet about hosting an event while the rest of the sports world is shut down.

During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN, he declined comments on reports Tachi Palace would be the site.

“I know that several news sources are putting out places where they think it is,” White said. “ESPN is where it is. That’s all you need to know. It doesn’t matter where it is. First of all, no fans can come.

”You can’t come to the fight, you can’t buy a ticket. The only place to watch this in the United States is on ESPN and that’s the only thing that matters.”

ESPN will broadcast the preliminary card with the pay-per-view distributed exclusively through ESPN-Plus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.