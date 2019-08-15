Video shows former UFC champ Conor McGregor punching elderly man

The confrontation occurred April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, the website said.

Conor McGregor weighs in ahead of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov during the ceremonial weigh-in event ahead of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor reacts after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A video of former UFC champion Conor McGregor punching an elderly man during an appearance at a bar in Dublin has been released by website TMZ.

The confrontation occurred April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub, the website said. McGregor, promoting his Proper No. 12 whiskey, was offering a round for the patrons. The man refused McGregor’s offer twice.

After downing the shots with the other customers, McGregor surprised the man with a punch in the face. McGregor was grabbed by two people and taken out of the bar.

TMZ said police were continuing their investigation.

McGregor’s antics in and out of the ring have been numerous. In April 2018, McGregor was arrested in New York for attacking the bus of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He was arrested in March for smashing a cellphone of a person recording a video.

McGregor was suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission after his post-fight brawl after losing to Nurmagomedov last October at T-Mobile Arena. McGregor also announced his retirement from competition in March.

