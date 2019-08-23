Welterweight veteran Matt Brown added to UFC 245 in Las Vegas

The 38-year-old will fight for the first time since November 2017 when he meets Matt Saunders in a welterweight bout Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

Matt Brown celebrates after defeating Tim Means during their welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 189 Saturday, July 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UFC veteran Matt Brown will return to the cage Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

Brown will face Matt Saunders in a welterweight bout at UFC 245, officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Brown, 38, has not fought since November 2017 when he knocked out Diego Sanchez to snap a three-fight losing streak. He was scheduled to fight Carlos Condit in April 2018, but had to withdraw because of a torn ACL.

Saunders has lost three straight and five of six. He’s coming off a knockout loss to Takashi Sato in April.

UFC 245 includes a women’s bantamweight title bout between former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and current bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.