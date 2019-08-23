Welterweight veteran Matt Brown added to UFC 245 in Las Vegas
The 38-year-old will fight for the first time since November 2017 when he meets Matt Saunders in a welterweight bout Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.
UFC veteran Matt Brown will return to the cage Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.
Brown will face Matt Saunders in a welterweight bout at UFC 245, officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.
Brown, 38, has not fought since November 2017 when he knocked out Diego Sanchez to snap a three-fight losing streak. He was scheduled to fight Carlos Condit in April 2018, but had to withdraw because of a torn ACL.
Saunders has lost three straight and five of six. He’s coming off a knockout loss to Takashi Sato in April.
UFC 245 includes a women’s bantamweight title bout between former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and current bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes.
