57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Westgate sportsbook posts odds on Conor McGregor’s UFC return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 12:05 pm
 

Conor McGregor has opened as a minus-180 favorite against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for his potential return to competition on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena.

The opening number was posted at the Westgate sportsbook Thursday, shortly after UFC president Dana White confirmed at a news conference the organization was closing in on formalizing a fight between the stars on that date.

McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he lost a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena. The bout is best remembered for a wild post-fight brawl involving the fighters and their entourages.

The former two-division champion last won a fight in November 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York for the lightweight belt.

A bet on Cerrone, who has been knocked out in his last two fights by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, returns plus-150.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
 
WWE teaches NBA valuable lesson about identity
By / RJ

In a week’s time across the sports landscape, that which is globally accepted as fake proved far more honest than a major professional league struggling to admit what it really is.