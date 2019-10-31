Westgate sportsbook posts odds on Conor McGregor’s UFC return
UFC president Dana White confirmed Thursday the organization is working toward finalizing a bout between McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for January.
Conor McGregor has opened as a minus-180 favorite against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for his potential return to competition on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena.
The opening number was posted at the Westgate sportsbook Thursday, shortly after UFC president Dana White confirmed at a news conference the organization was closing in on formalizing a fight between the stars on that date.
McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he lost a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena. The bout is best remembered for a wild post-fight brawl involving the fighters and their entourages.
The former two-division champion last won a fight in November 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York for the lightweight belt.
A bet on Cerrone, who has been knocked out in his last two fights by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, returns plus-150.
