Westgate sportsbook posts odds on Conor McGregor’s UFC return

UFC president Dana White confirmed Thursday the organization is working toward finalizing a bout between McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for January.

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship ) fighter Conor McGregor smiles during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. McGregor announced that he will fight an undisclosed opponent with the event expected to happen in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Conor McGregor has opened as a minus-180 favorite against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for his potential return to competition on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena.

The opening number was posted at the Westgate sportsbook Thursday, shortly after UFC president Dana White confirmed at a news conference the organization was closing in on formalizing a fight between the stars on that date.

McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he lost a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena. The bout is best remembered for a wild post-fight brawl involving the fighters and their entourages.

The former two-division champion last won a fight in November 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York for the lightweight belt.

A bet on Cerrone, who has been knocked out in his last two fights by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, returns plus-150.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.