Whittaker eyes February return after rehab in Las Vegas — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2018 - 8:57 pm
 

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker ventured from his home in Australia to Las Vegas to coach the 28th season of the UFC’s flagship reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. He’ll coach a team of heavyweight and featherweight women against his next challenger, Kelvin Gastelum. No date is set for their upcoming title bout.

Whittaker is expected to begin rehabilitation on his broken right hand while in Las Vegas. He said during a TUF 28 media day that he could be ready to return to action in February 2019.

Whittaker broke his hand in the first round of his five-round title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 225.

TUF 28 is scheduled to air on Fox Sports 1 beginning Aug. 29. The show’s finale will take place on Nov. 30 at The Pearl at the Palms.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

