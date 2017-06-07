Wimp 2 Warrior competitors gaining confidence in 22-week camp — VIDEO

The first Wimp 2 Warrior program to take place in Las Vegas is midway through the 22-week training camp. The competitors discuss their physical and mental progress at this phase of the program. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wimp 2 Warrior program at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas is at the midway point of the 22-week training camp. Those involved talk about how their lives have changed since competing in the program and their hopes to fight at the conclusion.

The fight camp is comprised of a small group of people who have never trained in mixed martial arts before. At the end of the program, they will test themselves in a fight in the cage.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: See more MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.