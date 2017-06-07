ad-fullscreen
Wimp 2 Warrior competitors gaining confidence in 22-week camp — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2017 - 4:59 pm
 

The Wimp 2 Warrior program at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas is at the midway point of the 22-week training camp. Those involved talk about how their lives have changed since competing in the program and their hopes to fight at the conclusion.

The fight camp is comprised of a small group of people who have never trained in mixed martial arts before. At the end of the program, they will test themselves in a fight in the cage.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

