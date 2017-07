To kick off International Fight Week in Las Vegas, the UFC took the opportunity to host a Women of UFC panel on Wednesday at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Popular fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Cris Cyborg, Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant shared their thoughts with UFC commentator Megan Olivi.

