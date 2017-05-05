Women’s flyweight division remains hot topic on UFC 211 call — VIDEO

UFC president Dana White, center, stands between fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk, left, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz during weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC 205 mixed martial arts bouts, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

On Wednesday, the UFC issued a press release stating the next season of The Ultimate Fighter would feature women’s flyweight fighters vying for the 125-pound division’s inaugural belt.

However, that information was released prematurely according to the UFC’s International Public Relations Director Matt Radmanovich on a Thursday conference call to promote UFC 211.

Both UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and title challenger Jessica Andrade replied to questions about the possibility of the division being added to the mix.

Jedrzejczyk, who has competed at flyweight in the past, said about one year ago that she wanted to become the promotion’s first two-division women’s champion. She wants to hold belts at 115-pounds and 125-pounds.

Jedrzejczyk and Andrade will lock horns on May 13 in Dallas, Texas in the co-main event of UFC 211 on pay-per-view.

