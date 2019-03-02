Boyd Gaming 300 back on schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is dried after early morning showers delayed racing actiopn on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Kyle Busch is back in Victory Lane in at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 on Friday, March 1, 2019. (LVMS Facebook)

Racing action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is back on schedule Saturday after an early morning rain delay.

The NASCAR Cup series morning practice and Xfinity Series qualifying were postponed.

Driver introductions for the Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series will begin at 12:40 p.m. The start of the race will be 1 p.m.

This was one of the few times NASCAR action at LVMS has been delayed by rain.

The 2000 Cup Series race, which started under brisk conditions, was called after 148 of 267 laps, many of which were run under the caution flag after it started to rain. Jeff Burton was declared the winner.

