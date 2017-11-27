NASCAR Champion’s week gets early start in Las Vegas

The man of the hour — of a lot of hours — in Las Vegas this week will be Martin Truex Jr., who held off Kyle Busch of Las Vegas to win his first Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 19.

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race and season championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Usually jumping the start in NASCAR results in one being sent to the pits for a stop-and-go penalty.

That won’t be the case with NASCAR Champion’s Week in Las Vegas, which this year switches to a Tuesday through Thursday format instead of the traditional Wednesday through Friday of years past.

One thing that hasn’t changed: the schedule will be more hectic than a late-race restart, culminating with Thursday’s NASCAR Awards at Wynn Las Vegas at 5 p.m. NBCSN will televise.

The man of the hour — of a lot of hours — in Las Vegas this week will be Martin Truex Jr., who held off Kyle Busch of Las Vegas to win his first Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 19. NASCAR bills it as “an evening of stars, sharp style, music and celebration to honor the 2017 champion.”

Two marquee events leading up to Thursday’s tuxedo-fest will be Wednesday’s Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco on the Strip, originating at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, and NASCAR After the Lap at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

You never know what might happen at After the Lap, during which Cup Series playoff drivers poke fun at each other during bawdy, loosely moderated interviews. Who could forget Jeff Gordon break dancing on stage in 2011, except possibly Gordon himself?

“Las Vegas is especially excited to welcome the NASCAR world back for this year’s Champion’s Week,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president Rossi Ralenkotter said in a statement. “It’s been a tremendous year for NASCAR in Las Vegas, with another great NASCAR Cup Series race this spring and the announcement that we’ll become the only destination on the NASCAR schedule with two triple-header weekends starting in 2018.”