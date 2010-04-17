Drag racer finds peace at tractor’s sleepy pace

4404051-0-4

Matt Hagan spends his work week in a tranquil world, running his family’s cattle farm in picturesque Christiansburg, Va.

A stream winds though part of the 500 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountain region, where rolling hills and trees abound and nesting birds provide the soundtrack.

Hagan’s senses need the rest that comes from driving his tractor after spending most weekends in the ear-splitting world of drag racing, where he drives an 8,000-horsepower Funny Car for Don Schumacher Racing.

“It works well for me. Drag racing is so adrenaline-driven and fast-paced. It’s out of control,” Hagan said.

“Then you get back to the farm, where it’s nice to be able to unwind, relax and be at peace. I can think about what I can do to become a better driver while I’m on my tractor planting crops.”

Hagan is second to Ashley Force Hood after Friday’s two qualifying sessions in the SummitRacing.com NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event runs through Sunday.

Hagan needed the serenity of his work-week job more than ever three weeks ago. He had to reflect on his good fortune after his car exploded at the finish line at Zmax Dragway near Charlotte, N.C., on the opening day of the Four-Wide Nationals.

A broken part seized the engine of his Funny Car during qualifying, and it blew up into a fireball. In an instant, the carbon-fiber body became shrapnel.

“Things like that happen when you run over 300 miles an hour,” he said. “It’s driving a bomb. These things blow up a lot.”

But rarely as violently as Hagan’s did. The concussion of the explosion twisted his head within his helmet, leaving him with a cut near his right eye, and his hands were blown off the steering wheel.

“I didn’t realize the (car) body was off because fire was (in my face) and all I could see was orange,” Hagan said. “I had already made up my mind that I’d lost a couple fingers. You’ll never know how grateful I was to take off my gloves and count all 10 fingers.”

Hagan’s crew was able to prepare the team’s backup car in time for qualifying a day later. The team advanced to the finals, where Hagan finished fourth in the unique format that grouped cars across four lanes for each round of pro racing.

Hagan was featured in highlight video shown throughout ESPN’s coverage.

“It’s always great to make the highlight reel and have everybody talking about you,” said Hagan, a graduate of Radford University in Virginia. “But I would like to find a different way for that to happen.”

He did in the next event. Hagan won the Funny Car division Sunday at Baytown, Texas, to earn his first NHRA title.

“You work so hard for this,” said Hagan, who is second to John Force in points after five of 23 events.

He said another payoff was watching the team celebrate his victory.

“I’ve seen these guys work on my race car early in the morning until late at night. It’s a lifestyle for them. To enjoy that with them was cool,” Hagan said.

Contact reporter Jeff Wolf at jwolf@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0247.