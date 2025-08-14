$100K in donations mark 100 days out from Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrated being 100 days out from race day by making $20,000 donations to five Southern Nevada charities.

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrated being 100 days out from race day Thursday by donating $100,000 to Southern Nevada charities.

Five local nonprofit organizations received received $20,000 checks — Communities in Schools, Nevada SPCA, Share Village, Three Square Food Bank and Mondays Dark at the Space.

Race spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft said the gesture is part of F1’s commitment to support the Southern Nevada community beyond race week.

“It is a real privilege for us to be able to host this race here in Southern Nevada and we feel one of the pieces is making sure that we’re a good community steward,” Nelson-Kraft said Thursday during a check-awarding ceremony held at Grand Prix Plaza. “Not just during race week, but throughout the entire year. That’s why we’re investing in programs like this.”

The organizations were selected following an open call for submissions last month that generated more than 300 nominations. A panel with the grand prix then picked the five winning charities.

“While all of those charities were exceptional, there were five organizations that rose to the top,” Nelson-Kraft said.

Massive occasion

Mark Shunock, a familiar name in Las Vegas as the voice of the Golden Knights, is also the executive director of Mondays Dark and the Space. Usually on the opposite end of a check presentation, with Mondays Dark giving out $10,000 checks every other Monday for several years, Shunock said it was an honor to be on the receiving end this time around.

“This is massive for us,” Shunock said. “This is really humbling, and we are honored to be recognized by such a global organization. I work in sports, and to have F1 recognize the work that we’re doing in the community means the world to our team.”

Each charity was also gifted a pair of three-day tickets to this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix to be used to raise money for their cause or as a gift to an outstanding employee or volunteer.

“We’re going to auction them off, plain and simple,” Shunock said. “It just screams dollar signs. There are people in this community who will buy those tickets knowing that the funds they are going to use to buy those tickets are now tax deductible.”

Other recent community relations work the grand prix has carried out includes bringing 2,000 foster care families through Clark County Family Services to a back-to-school event at Grand Prix Plaza, as well has hosting the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada for a community karting camp.

Race week inching closer

Aside from their philanthropic efforts Thursday, F1 released new single-day tickets for sale. The tickets in multiple spectator zones start at $140 for the Nov. 20-23 event that sees open-wheel race cars navigate a 3.8-mile street circuit mainly on public roads, including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands Avenues.

It is “a great opportunity for locals to get friendly price points, dip their toe in if they haven’t had a chance to experience the three-day spectacle,” Nelson-Kraft said.

Tickets for this year’s race are running about 35 percent cheaper than last year, with the least expensive general admission ticket costing $50 for the first practice session. Those tickets sold out earlier this year.

Las Vegas Grand Prix messaging was also scheduled to be blasted across several hotel marquees up and down the Strip, and the first 2025 race merchandise also went on sale.

The day of events also included an appearance by actor and Formula One fan, Terry Crews, a car show on the grid of the street circuit and free admission for fans into in immersive, interactive experience, F1 X at Grand Prix Plaza and the chance to play a giant slot machine to win F1 prizes.

Grand Prix Plaza effect

This year marks the first year that race officials used the 300,000-square-foot Grand Prix Plaza year-round offering different activities, karting, a retail store and food and beverage options to keep F1 top of mind for locals and visitors alike. In doing that, F1 is capitalizing on their $500 million investment into the space and keeping momentum going for the race from year to year, Nelson-Kraft said.

“The purpose behind it wasn’t just host a race one week out of the year,” Nelson-Kraft said. “It was to be open to the public, invite the community in and let everyone feel, touch and experience the thrill of F1. … It has been instrumental in allowing us to introduce ourselves and welcome everyone into our home.”

