2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket sales begin, giving Nevada residents 1st dibs

Las Vegas Grand Prix Vice President of Premium Sales and Service Alli England talks about locals ticket launch during an interview at Grand Prix Plaza off Koval Lane in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets for the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale to locals Tuesday, giving Nevadans a 24-hour head start on securing a spot at this year’s race.

Tickets to race weekend, taking place Nov. 20-22, range from $50 for a single day and up to $25,000 for the highest priced luxury hospitality space. Prices for the 2025 races are down an average of 35 percent from the 2024 event.

Giving locals a leg up on ticket availability was important for race officials, as F1 has looked to draw more Southern Nevadans to the race, according to Alli England, vice president of premium sales and service for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We will give all locals priority access to all tickets, including our lowest priced ticket for $50 for a single-day ticket,” England said. “We know some of them (locals) will work during race week. We know that they are a huge part of the Strip workforce, so we want to make sure they have priority access for the days that they can come to the race.”

Tickets for the 2025 race go on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday.

Fans will again have multiple ticketing options for this year’s race, including general admission, grandstand and high-end hospitality seating. Grand prix officials updated their three-zone weekend option and added a new general admission zone within Grand Prix Plaza’s footprint.

The Turn 3 grandstand was added in place of a portion of the Turn 3 hospitality area, and last year’s Three-of-a-Kind ticket offering was rebranded the Grand Prix Trio, with the package updated to represent new fan zones.

“If you’re a fan who wants to experience different vantage points of the race … you can sit in skybox one day; you’ll be able to be in Turn 3 grandstand one day and you’ll be in general admission the third day,” England said.

Since the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s street circuit is not confined within a stadium, race officials have been able to change seating options around the 3.8-mile circuit as they see fit. Those changes come from information collected from the first two years of the race and fan feedback

Some of the feedback received by F1 from race fans is that they want to be able to move through different zones, to get a more complete experience, England said.

“If you purchase our Koval general admission this year, the Heineken GA-plus, you’ll be able to go from Koval into east Harmon (zone),” she said. “You can see driver interviews when you get here, or you can hang in your zone. You can do a little bit of both.”

