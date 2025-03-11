2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix to feature cheaper ticket options

Tickets to the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, which go on sale next month, will be 35 percent cheaper on average compared with last year’s race.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns near the Sphere during the Formula One opening practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets to the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, which go on sale next month, will be 35 percent cheaper on average compared with ticket prices for last year’s race.

Prices for tickets to the race, scheduled for Nov. 20-22, begin at $50 for single-day offerings and $400 for a three-day pass and go as high as $25,000 for high-end hospitality packages. The tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on April 9 on the race’s website. race officials announced Tuesday.

American Express cardholders will have the opportunity to purchase three-day tickets early on April 2. Nevada residents get a 24-hour advance opportunity to purchase the $50 single-day tickets and the $400 three-day option in the Flamingo general admission area beginning at 10 a.m. on April 8 via Ticketmaster. Locals purchasing tickets on April 8 must use a credit or debit card linked to a Nevada address.

Last year the cheapest available tickets to the 2024 grand prix were $150 for a single-day ticket for the first day of practice in the Flamingo GA section, with the cheapest three-day pass being $600 when ticket sales launched. This year, the price of a single day ticket to Day 1 of practice is nearly 67 percent cheaper than last year, with the price of three-day pass in Flamingo GA zone slashed by 33 percent.

“We will be doing a local presale with the $50 entry-level ticket, which hopefully shows our commitment to trying to have as many of the local community attend the event as possible,” Emily Prazer, Las Vegas Grand Prix president and CEO, told the Review-Journal.

Other examples of lowered ticket prices include the Bellagio Fountain Zone going from $12,500 last year to $7,750 for 2025 (38 percent decrease); the West Harmon Grandstand (now called the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand) going from $1,500 last year to $875 in 2025 (42 percent decrease); and Wynn Grid Club going from $25,000 last year to $20,000 (20 percent) this year.

Learning curve

Last year’s race saw some of the general admission and grandstand offerings include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages. This year none of the general admission areas and none of the grandstands feature all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and beverages are available for purchase in each of those areas.

The rationale for the change was twofold, with race officials looking to lower ticket prices and to decrease the amount of leftover food from the race, Prazer said.

“It didn’t move the needle, essentially,” Prazer said. “We wanted to do something that added value, but the reality is that it didn’t add value and the feedback we have from the survey was we much rather have cheaper ticket prices. The cost of food and drink is a lot less expensive than the reduction of the ticket pricing. … We had a budget of $30 to $50 a head and we’ve reduced ticket prices by significantly more. … The other part of it was food-use utilization. We were giving away tons of food at the end of it because it wasn’t being eaten.”

The adjustments to both ticket prices and amenities marked part of the learning curve from the first two grand prixs in 2023 and 2024.

“What we have done is now taking two years of operational knowledge, feedback, insights and lots of surveying and lots of data from the people that have been coming to the race and essentially shape it to what people are asking for, rather than us shaping something we think people want,” Prazer said. “We have been successful in some areas, but we felt it important to be a lot more driven toward making sure that we have better access across all ticket prices.”

During the first two races the race has seen success in both low- and high-end ticket offerings, with the mid-range ticket sales an area that has struggled, Prazer said.

“That (mid-range) has been quite hard to sell,” Prazer said. “We wanted to be sure that we flex that. … Our goal is to raise more visibility in the U.S., make the races as accessible as possible and listening to these post-race surveys, making three-day options and single day options available for everybody.”

Ticket options and prices

Three levels of ticket options are offered this year: general admission; grandstand; and hospitality, which features two tiers of options.

General admission

The standing-room-only tickets are located around the circuit and feature first-come-first-served viewing platforms, fan activations, live entertainment and food and beverages available for purchase. Only the Heineken GA+ ticket option features bleacher seating, which features non-assigned seating.

Flamingo general admission: A three-day ticket is $400 plus taxes and fees.

Single-day options

Practice (Nov. 20): $50 plus taxes and fees

Qualifying (Nov. 21): $100 plus taxes and fees

Grand Prix (Nov. 22): $300 plus taxes and fees

Heineken GA+: Three-day ticket: $800 plus taxes and fees.

T-Mobile general admission: $725 plus taxes and fees.

Grandstands

Grandstands feature assigned grandstand seating with trackside views, fan activations, live entertainment and food and beverage options available for purchase.

Lewis Hamilton grandstand three-day tickets start at $875 plus taxes and fees. The tickets for the grandstand in the west Harmon area, includes exclusive +44 merchandise item with purchase.

Turn 3 Grandstand three-day tickets start at $1,150. This zone also features driver appearances and access to the Koval Zone.

T-Mobile Grandstands three-day tickets start at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

Heineken Silver Main Grandstand three-day tickets start at $1,750 plus taxes and fees.

Hospitality

The hospitality spaces provide trackside views, in-suite, all-inclusive premium food and beverage offerings, a dedicated service manager for assistance year-round and access to F1 activations and entertainment within the fan zones.

Club hospitality

Club Paris three-day race tickets are $2,500 plus taxes and fees.

HGV Clubhouse three-day tickets are $3,000 plus taxes and fees.

Turn 3 Club three-day tickets are $4,750 plus taxes and fees.

Skybox with Heineken Silver main grandstand three-day tickets start at $7,750 plus taxes and fees. New for this year, all Skybox tickets will include an assigned seat in the Heineken Silver main grandstand.

Luxury hospitality

The hospitality spaces feature some of the best trackside views, in-suite, all-inclusive premium food and beverage options, a dedicated service manager for year-round assistance and access to F1 activations and entertainment within the fan zones.

Bellagio Fountain Club three-day tickets are $7,750 plus taxes and fees.

Paddock Club Rooftop three-day tickets are $9,500 plus taxes and fees.

Paddock Club Private Suites three-day tickets are $15,000 per ticket, plus taxes and fees.

Wynn Grid Club three-day tickets are $20,000 plus taxes and fees.

Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage three-day tickets are $25,000 plus taxes and fees.

Grand Prix Trio: These three-day tickets start at $2,175 plus taxes and fees. The packages allow a fan to take in the three nights of racing in a different spectator zone each day. They include the Heineken GA+, an assigned seat in the Turn 3 Grandstand, and high-end hospitality experience in the Skybox.

Payment plan

This year F1 also is introducing flexible, interest-free payment plans available through August 2025, to allow fans to pay off their tickets via multiple payments.

“Should anybody want to come to the race, we make it as easy as possible for them to do so,” Prazer said.

Additional single-day tickets will be made available at a later date, with more details expected to be released in early summer.

