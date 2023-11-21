40% discounts offered to locals for Formula One merch sales

Formula One operators say the two-day sale at The Venetian is “a token of appreciation” for what local residents showed through last week’s four-day event.

An F1 shop outside the Linq is shown full of customers on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. F1 merchandise will be offered to locals at discounted prices Tuesday and Wednesday at the Las Vegas Hub in the Venetian. (Patrick Blennerhassett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Organizers of last week’s Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix are offering local residents F1 merchandise at discounted prices Tuesday and Wednesday.

Representatives of Liberty Media Corp. announced Tuesday that merchandise sold at the Las Vegas Hub last week will be available at The Venetian in a sale sponsored by American Express.

The sale will occur at Level 1 in the waterfall atrium adjacent to The Venetian’s LOVE sculpture Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Race officials said Las Vegas residents with proof of address with valid ID will receive a 40 percent discount on all merchandise from the F1 Las Vegas Hub. Officials said the sale is being offered as “a token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Las Vegas locals in advance and during” race events Wednesday through Saturday.

Race favorite Max Verstappen won the inaugural event which featured cars on the Strip running at more than 210 mph.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also sponsored the event, which was deemed a success by local resort companies and the estimated 315,000 attendees over the four days.

