Formula 1

Barriers along Strip sidewalks will obstruct view of F1 race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Racer Sergio Pérez turns doughnuts across from the Cromwell while waving to fans racing do ...
Racer Sergio Pérez turns doughnuts across from the Cromwell while waving to fans racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans hoping to catch a peek of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix from the Strip sidewalks might be out of luck.

The sidewalks that line resorts on Las Vegas Boulevard will be open to foot traffic during the race, but the barriers that will be installed will all but eliminate the view for race weekend from Nov. 16 to 18.

“Public sidewalks along the circuit may offer a little bit of an opportunity, but the barriers are high enough that it’s pretty hard to see the race, frankly, if you just walk up to the edge,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said.

This wasn’t the case in November when Formula One conducted a test run with some of its more popular drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, on a small portion of the Strip. With race cars reaching speeds of only about 60 mph, the barriers were much smaller for the approximate 40,000 fans in attendance.

F1 cars typically reach speeds of up to 212 mph during races.

Tickets for the Grand Prix range from $500 to more than $10,000 for multiday access to spectator areas located throughout the race’s 3.8-mile track. The $500 general admission tickets, good for standing room-only spaces at the MSG Sphere zone, are sold out.

That leaves the cheapest option at $1,500 for a three-day pass to the West Harmon Zone grandstands.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

