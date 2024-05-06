Businesses launch petition to ‘stop’ 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

A group of Las Vegas business owners who say they lost millions from last year’s Formula 1 launched an online petition hoping to et a public meeting on the 2024 race.

Small businesses near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane have reported impacts from the construction of a bridge over Koval Lane for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, as seen on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group of Las Vegas business owners who say they’re out millions of dollars launched an online petition hoping to gather support to set a public meeting on the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The group, headed by businesses impacted by the temporary bridge built on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane and other road closures tied to the 2023 grand prix, is looking to rally others who want to address the Clark County Commission before it approve the race’s special use permit for this year’s event.

The petition includes asking commissioners not to approve the special use permit until issues brought on from the 2023 race are settled. That includes reimbursement for $30 million that local businesses claim to to have lost due to the 2023 race. The group also wants a remedy to the traffic issues caused by the race’s setup and teardown and for more transparency and community input during the planning of the large-scale event.

“To date, F1 has not held a public meeting or even sat in a room with all of us together who lost millions in 2023,” Gino Ferraro, owner of Ferraro’s Ristorante, said in a statement. “F1 is selling tickets and moving ahead as if these issues do not exist, as if we do not exist. My family restaurant has been here for 39-years, we matter.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix representatives were not immediately available for comment.

As of Monday morning, the petition had gathered 256 signatures toward an initial 500 signature goal.

“We know many more people were negatively impacted by the F1 race in 2023,” Randy Markin, owner of Battista’s Restaurant and Stage Door Casino, said in a statement. “Uber drivers, casino employees, and other business owners up and down the Las Vegas Strip were negatively impacted. We firmly believe that we need public input on this event that proved to be devastating to my business and others.”

