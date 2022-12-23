Caesars Entertainment unveils $5M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix package

Caesars Entertainment rolled out the most lavish 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix thus far, with a $5 million asking price attached to it.

The multimillion dollar “Emperor Package” includes a five-night stay at the Nobu Sky Villa located at the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. The villa is a 10,300 square foot, three-bedroom space, with a 4,700 square foot terrace 140 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. The terrace provides space for up to 75 people, with views of the grand prix’s circuit that includes a stretch running on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue.

The villa offers upscale amenities including a 24/7 butler service, an outdoor zen garden with a Japanese onsen tub, media room, billiards table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, sauna and a private spa treatment room.

Guests will receive an exclusive dining experience personally created and hosted by chef Nobu Matsuhisa featuring his signature new style Japanese cuisine, paired with high-end sake and Japanese whiskey.

The package also provides top-tier access to race festivities and other experiences, including 12 tickets to the Paddock Club at the F1 paddock, which will be the hub of all race activity.

The race weekend experience also includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package and access the Pit Lane Walk and a private Caesars Entertainment space within the Paddock Club.

The guests will have access to a personal driver and Rolls-Royce for their full stay and a space service for six guests inside the private treatment room located inside the villa.

A personal VIP host will coordinate VIP experiences at Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts, including food and beverage offerings and Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

Caesars Palace will also invite the Emperor Package holder and a guest to attend the sold-out “Weekends with Adele” show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Leaning into the unrivaled view the Nobu Sky Villa offers, we have created a package to meet the dynamic energy and prestige this historic weekend of racing will bring to the city,” Sean McBurney, regional president for Caesars Entertainment said in a statement. “Tapping into our rich network of amenities and world-class talent, the Emperor Package, mixing unmatched views, direct access and best-in-class service, will be the ultimate experience for some very lucky racing fans that cannot be duplicated.”

