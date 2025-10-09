Cookies in the fast lane: Girl Scouts take on the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Southern Nevada Girl Scouts will sell cookies at the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, raising funds and exploring STEM careers in motorsports with F1 Academy.

Southern Nevada Girl Scouts will take to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix to peddle their cookies to racegoers.

Girl Scouts will have booths in the official fan zone and paddock areas of the grand prix, race officials announced Thursday.

All proceeds from cookies sold during race weekend, scheduled for Nov. 20-22, will go to support the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. Race officials are touting the occasion as the first time Girl Scout cookies will be sold at a major sporting event.

On top of being on hand to sell cookies, Girl Scouts will have the chance to experience F1 by getting tours of the race areas and through meet-and-greets with F1 Academy women racers, to show them what careers they have available in motorsports. The experiences will show STEM education — science, technology engineering and mathematics — applied to the real-world situations.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited to be a part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix both on the track and behind the booths,” Kimberly Trueba, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, said in a statement. “Not only will this partnership strengthen their entrepreneurial skills, but it will also expose them to careers in the motorsports industry. This is truly an experience of a lifetime for our girls, and we are excited to be highlighting the impact that Girl Scouts makes on this global stage.”

The initiative with the Girl Scouts is the latest effort over the past year of race officials looking to support Southern Nevada programs and initiatives and showcasing the importance of STEM education.

“This partnership is about opening doors and expanding possibilities,” Emily Prazer, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “We’re proud to celebrate an organization that inspires young women to dream big and shows that there’s space for everyone in the fast lane. Together, we’re helping Girl Scouts see how leadership, STEM and sport come together to drive opportunity.”

