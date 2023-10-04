Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents

Nevada residents can purchase single-day tickets to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix for as low as $200.

A rendering shows what the MSG Sphere Zone for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Nevada residents can purchase single-day tickets to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix for as low as $200.

Silver State residents can purchase the discount tickets during an exclusive buying period between 7 a.m. and midnight Friday.

Tickets to grandstand areas start at $200 before taxes and fees, with passes to hospitality areas beginning at $1,200 before taxes and fees.

“We’re excited to introduce more opportunities for fans, especially those based here in Las Vegas, to attend the inaugural race weekend and customize their experience on a priority basis,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc. CEO said in a statement. “This advance ticket purchase window allows us to show our gratitude and appreciation to the local community before making our limited remaining Inventory available to our fans globally.”

All single-day tickets include admission to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage offerings in the following areas at multiple price points:

— T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands.

— PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels.

— Heritage.

— Heineken House.

— Club Paris.

— Club SI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.