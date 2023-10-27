Expect tighter security at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix has been upgraded to a level two security rating by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Oracle Red Bull grandstand and Koval hospitality, center, are seen from the F1 Pit Building during a media tour, on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Large scale events are rated on a scale of one to five, with one being the highest on the scale and five being the lowest.

The level two ranking is part of homeland security’s Special Event Assessment Ratings system.

The grand prix, taking place Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile circuit running on multiple public roads including the Las Vegas Strip, was previously rated a level three event before the upgrade.

“This is welcome news for local law enforcement, businesses, and tourism leaders who have worked to make this upcoming event successful,” Rep. Dina Titus said in a statement. “I have pushed for a Level Two rating for over a year, and I’m pleased to see that these efforts were fruitful after continued coordination with DHS. It’s critical that we have this increased security support for the benefit of our community and the safety of race attendees and participants.”

A level two rated event means it is of significant national and international importance and requires a heightened level of federal security support.

The 2024 Super Bowl planned for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium is rated at level one.

The higher the ranking the more supplemental federal support is provided to ensure the safety of large-scale events.

