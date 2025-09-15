F1 Arcade Las Vegas opening soon at Forum Shops

F1 Arcade at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is set to open to guests next month.

An artist rendering of F1 Arcade Las Vegas at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (F1 Arcade)

The 21,000-square-foot space, scheduled to open on Oct. 17, will be the largest F1 Arcade in the U.S., boasting 87 full-motion racing simulators, food and beverage options and a rooftop terrace with Strip views.

Simulators can be used for a variety of experiences including head-to-head or team racing.

The space will also feature multiple reaction-based games, similar to the Batak style training used F1 drivers.

F1 Arcade features food menu with a large selection of dishes including seafood towers and wagyu beef sliders. The space’s beverage program will feature signature cocktails concocted by LP O’Brien, the winner of the first season of the Netflix series “Drink Masters.”

F1 Arcade will also host watch parties for grand prix races from around the world, with the action streamed live on the large televisions around the facility, with unlimited sim racing before races begin and competitions for prizes, and a DJ will play tunes after each race.

Details on watch Party tickets will be announced in the fall.

“There’s no better place to open F1 Arcade than right here in Las Vegas at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Adam Breeden, founder and CEO of F1 Arcade, said in a statement. “With all the racing buzz hitting the city this fall, we’re giving everyone a chance to feel that adrenaline for themselves. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a first-timer, or just here to eat, drink and soak up the elevated vibe, it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”

The Las Vegas arcade opening comes on the heels of openings in Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Denver. F1 Arcade plans to open 30 new venues within five years.

F1 Arcade Las Vegas will be open from noon to midnight Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday. Guests of all ages are welcome until 7 p.m., with those looking to use the simulators must be at least 7 years old. After 7 p.m. guests 21 and older with a valid I.D. will be allowed in, and children under 14 years old must be supervised by an adult at all times.

The space is already accepting reservations for simulator racing, with pricing starting at $26 per driver. Admission to F1 watch parties starts at $59 per person.

