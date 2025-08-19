F1 business summit to feature notable speakers during Las Vegas Grand Prix week

Some of the brightest minds in sports and entertainment will converge on the Strip during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix week to discuss how the further grow how the two segments intersect with pop culture.

A race car navigates around the Sphere during the qualifying round for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the brightest minds in sports and entertainment will converge on the Las Vegas Strip this November during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix week to discuss how to further grow the two segments and their intersection with pop culture.

The F1 Business Summit is scheduled for Nov. 20, the first day of the three-day Las Vegas Grand Prix, at Wynn Las Vegas. Speakers in multiple panel discussions will discuss how sports are becoming bigger than the games and events and are producing some of the biggest pop culture moments worldwide.

Notable speakers that will take part in the event include F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin, Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, hall of fame sportscaster Jim Gray, Sphere president and CEO Jennifer Koester, Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill, Las Vegas Grand Prix president and CEO Emily Prazer and Mercedes AMG Petronas principal Toto Wolff.

The keynote speaker at the summit will be announced at a later date.

“In the US, sport holds an incredible position — it’s cultural, a huge part of society and loved across the country, so Las Vegas is the perfect place for the F1 Business Summit,” Domenicali said in a statement. “It’s the global home of sports and entertainment and as we host our third season racing in this fantastic location, we have the momentum to connect influential speakers and guests to explore how we can work together to continue to innovate, push boundaries, and think big.”

The sessions that will take place during the summit include: The Vegas Effect: Sports, Entertainment, and the New Era; Untapped Global Growth; a question-and-answer session with Toto Wolff; Always On: Driving Pop Culture Engagement Through Partnerships; and Game Changers: Investing in the Transformative Power of Women’s Sports.

The three registration packages for the event, which include a ticket to the exclusive Paddock Rooftop Club during grand prix weekend, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the race’s website. The packages include a one-day pass to the summit and Thursday’s grand prix practice session priced at $2,109, a three-day package that includes entry to the summit and a three-day race ticket priced at $12,607 and a golf/summit package that includes a foursome entry into The Grid: a pro-am golf outing at Wynn Golf Club and four tickets to Thursday’s practice session. Pricing for the golf package is not available.

“Formula 1 is a prime example of how a global sporting event can shape pop culture and build lasting relevance and impact that extends beyond motorsports,” Prazer said in a statement. “The F1 Business Summit will bring innovators, investors, and visionaries together in Las Vegas to exchange ideas and accelerate change in a destination that has cemented its reputation as the sports and entertainment capital.”

