F1 CEO says Las Vegas at night too enticing to pass up

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said his racing circuit had its eye on Las Vegas well before official talks to hold a race here began.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, speaks during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix race for Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A rendering depicts a Formula One demo slated to occur Nov. 5, 2022, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy: Formula One)

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said Friday in Las Vegas that the spectacle of racing on the famed Las Vegas Strip at night, with resorts towering in the background, was too enticing for his racing circuit to pass up.

“That was always my and our intent,” Domenicali said of hosting the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, set for Nov. 16-18, 2023. “If you come to Vegas you know the emotional attachment of having the race during the night. I think we’re going to have that magic at full scale. … I can already see the first shot of the opening of the Saturday night race. It will be just amazing. The lighting, the intensity of what is Vegas on the Strip. I would say it will be the picture of 2023.”

Las Vegas is set to get its first taste of Formula One on the Strip Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest will kick off the general public ticket sale later that night. The free all-day event is set to include a live car demo on Las Vegas Boulevard featuring several drivers, including F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

The process to land the race on the Strip didn’t happen overnight. F1 brass had their eye on Las Vegas far before official talks began last fall with Las Vegas area officials.

“Vegas has been on F1’s radar for a very long time, just given the marquee nature of the town,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, said Friday. “When we saw just how successful the town had been in bringing sports to this geography, we really did think it was the ideal time to pursue the venture.”

Plans for the 3.8-mile, 50-lap race are centered around the Strip, with the MGM Zone, a fan area to be constructed over the Fountains of Bellagio, Domenicali confirmed. Race officials expect that around 100,000 people will attend each day of the three-day race weekend next November.

The other main hub on race day will be the paddock area, set to be constructed on 40 acres of land F1 purchased for $240 million on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. That is where the start/finish line, pit crews and high-end viewing areas will be located. The building is set to stretch three football fields long and feature 300,000 squarefeet of event space.

“Super exclusive, high VIP experience, which is at the high end of our scale,” Wilm said. “On a year-round basis, we will look to activate the property, through many different types of strategies. It will be an F1 branded building and we’ve had significant interest in talking with our local sponsors and global sponsors about the different types of activations that we could see throughout the year.”

With F1 signage already located all throughout Caesars Palace, where the fan fest will take place Saturday, Domenicali is excited to get the wheels in motion toward next year’s inaugural race.

“I just came into town and I see the energy. You can feel it,” he said. “This is a great start from what we can really build on. An event that I would say is an amplifier and I would say speed up of what F1 is in the U.S.”

