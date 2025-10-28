F1 circuit prep prompts Strip lane reductions, pedestrian bridge closures

Crews will be busy over the next few weeks putting the final touches on the street circuit the race is ran on, mainly consisting of public roads.

Commuters navigate under light fixtures, part of the Formula One construction, at the intersection of Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is less than a month away and crews will be busy over the next few weeks putting the final touches on the street circuit that the race is ran on, primarily consisting of public roads.

Motorists can expect mainly overnight closures associated with the work that will be occurring on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

The closures are needed for track set up and testing operations ahead of race weekend scheduled for Nov. 20-22.

Upcoming road work is as followed:

■ Through Friday and Nov. 3 to Nov. 14 there will be overnight lane restrictions on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. The lane reductions will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday to Friday, with one lane remaining open in each direction overnight.

Sands is down to two lanes open in each direction through race week.

■ Through Friday there will be lane reductions between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday – Friday, on Harmon between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. One lane will remain open in each direction during work hours.

Following the work, Harmon will have two lanes open in each direction through race week.

■ Through Friday, from midnight to 9 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands and Harmon will be down to one lane in each direction overnight.

■ Through Nov. 14, overnight single-lane closures will occur at various locations and times around the circuit for testing and commissioning.

■ Nov. 3 through Nov. 7 overnight lane reductions are planned on various locations and times around the circuit for track testing. One lane in each direction will remain open during the testing.

■ From midnight to 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, two Las Vegas Boulevard southbound lanes will be closed between Fashion Show Drive to Spring Mountain Road.

Multiple nights of Strip pedestrian bridge closures are also planned in November, to add materials that will shield views of the race from the bridges.

■ From midnight to 9 a.m. Nov. 3-Nov. 5, the pedestrian bridges between Wynn and Venetian and between Cromwell and Caesars Palace will be fully closed.

■ From midnight to 5:30 a.m. Nov. 6-Nov. 7, the Venetian pedestrian bridge will be fully closed.

■ From midnight to 9 a.m. Nov. 6-Nov. 10, the pedestrian bridge between Planet Hollywood and the Cosmopolitan will be fully closed.

■ From midnight to 9 a.m. Nov. 10-Nov. 12, the Venetian pedestrian bridge will be fully closed.

Motorists can stay up to date on the latest traffic implications of grand prix setup by checking the race’s interactive traffic website that allows road users to know when and where circuit work will be occurring day and night. The website also features the entire work schedule, broken down from pre-race, race week and post-race work. Area residents can also opt into Clark County’s grand prix text line by texting F1LV to 31996 to receive updates of the work expected in the week ahead.

