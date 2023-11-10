F1 days away: After months of angst, time to strap in — PHOTOS

There will be problems just as there will be celebrations. Money will be pour into the local economy. Some of the richest people on the planet will take in the spectacle.

LEFT: May 6, 2022: A 39-acre parcel of real estate at the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, just east of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Formula One racing plans to buy the property for use in its Las Vegas debut in 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt. RIGHT: Nov. 9, 2023: The completed F1 pit and viewing building in a Formula One photo posted on X.

NOV. 9, 2023: The completed Formula 1 pit and viewing building. (F1 via X)

JAN. 10, 2023: The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building in Las Vegas. The building is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

MAY 30, 2023: The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building in Las Vegas. The building structure is constructed at the center of 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane and will feature elevations of between 54 feet and 74 feet in height. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

OCT. 24, 2023: An aerial photograph shows the view of a pedestrian bridge over Harmon Avenue and grandstands, part of the Formula One construction near Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

APRIL 2, 2023: Traffic cones and road construction equipments are placed on Sands Avenue near the Venetian Expo for initial paving operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s road course in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

APRIL 19, 2023: Paving for Formula One, which will take place in November, is underway on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NOV. 7, 2023: The entrance area is illuminated with light panels as construction continues outside and within at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building during a media tour of before race week in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NOV. 7, 2023: Panoramic from the Sky Box which offers great views of the track adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building as construction continues during a media tour of before race week in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NOV. 7, 2023: Turn One is painted on the track below the Sky Box adjacent to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building as construction continues during a media tour of before race week in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

OCT. 27, 2023: Motorists navigate over the completed temporary Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge over Koval Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

OCT. 24, 2023: Construction on grandstands at the lake in front of Bellagio is under way as part of the Formula One construction in Las Vegas. Two lines of fir trees were removed for the improved views for the race, much to the displeasure of many Las Vegas residents and visitors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A desert lot just a year ago has been transformed to the largest Formula One start/finish line/pit/viewing facility in the worldwide auto racing empire.

The last of eight jumbo cargo planes bringing F1 equipment was unloaded at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday.

The race starts here!🟢

The final #F1 cargo was unloaded today at LAS. The arrivals began Sunday with wide-body aircraft bringing #FormulaOne to Las Vegas. 🏎️📦🏁✈️ Check out the video here: pic.twitter.com/I03x17v16m — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 9, 2023

Tens of thousands of Strip hotel/casino workers used Thursday night to check out the temporary transportation plan to get them to their places of work via shuttle busses and the Las Vegas Monorail. How well will it work? Nobody can say for sure.

This is the first time for what has been billed as the biggest sporting/entertainment in Las Vegas history. Clark County leaders have admitted the first time is a learning curve. Problems with congestion, traffic, parking and related matters will undoubtedly happen.

Love it or hate it, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than a week away.

Endless paving of Strip streets is at an end. F1 officials say the months-long process that frustrated many motorists won’t have to be done again for several years. Just maybe those lost commute hours spent in delays might yield smooth surfaces for post-race trips for years to come.

The Metropolitan Police Department admits it is an event unlike any it has had to make as secure and safe as possible. They will get help from Homeland Security.

Many locals have been priced out of enjoying the extremely costly event. There is always ESPN for the 10 p.m. Saturday Grand Prix finale.

Holiday ahead! 🇺🇸

If your plans involve getting away for the long weekend, here are some #traveltips you'll find handy:#VeteransDay2023 pic.twitter.com/zmg4fwMDFf — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 9, 2023

There will be problems just as there will be celebrations. Money will be spent and some of the richest people in the world will come to take in the spectacle. Most hotels and casinos are expecting business like they have never witnessed.

However, hotel room prices that opened at the highest ever have come back to earth.

Just for an added wrinkle, it’s possible Mother Nature may add rare November moisture to the mix, says the National Weather Service forecast.

If you want to be in the know, you have a few days to study up on F1. Top drivers include Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and a lone American, Logan Sargeant. A few car teams include Aston Martin, Red Bull, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Mercedes and McLaren.

For motorheads, speeds up to 220 mph using turbocharged double-overhead camshaft V6 engines producing a maximum of 15,000 rpm.

No looking in the rear view mirror. Put on your seat belt … here we go.

