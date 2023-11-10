F1 days away: After months of angst, time to strap in — PHOTOS
A desert lot just a year ago has been transformed to the largest Formula One start/finish line/pit/viewing facility in the worldwide auto racing empire.
The last of eight jumbo cargo planes bringing F1 equipment was unloaded at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday.
The race starts here!🟢
The final #F1 cargo was unloaded today at LAS. The arrivals began Sunday with wide-body aircraft bringing #FormulaOne to Las Vegas. 🏎️📦🏁✈️ Check out the video here: pic.twitter.com/I03x17v16m
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 9, 2023
Tens of thousands of Strip hotel/casino workers used Thursday night to check out the temporary transportation plan to get them to their places of work via shuttle busses and the Las Vegas Monorail. How well will it work? Nobody can say for sure.
This is the first time for what has been billed as the biggest sporting/entertainment in Las Vegas history. Clark County leaders have admitted the first time is a learning curve. Problems with congestion, traffic, parking and related matters will undoubtedly happen.
Important Info❗️Race Week road closures ⛔️ #LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ULU1DGvyAJ
— F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 9, 2023
Love it or hate it, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than a week away.
Endless paving of Strip streets is at an end. F1 officials say the months-long process that frustrated many motorists won’t have to be done again for several years. Just maybe those lost commute hours spent in delays might yield smooth surfaces for post-race trips for years to come.
The Metropolitan Police Department admits it is an event unlike any it has had to make as secure and safe as possible. They will get help from Homeland Security.
Many locals have been priced out of enjoying the extremely costly event. There is always ESPN for the 10 p.m. Saturday Grand Prix finale.
Holiday ahead! 🇺🇸
If your plans involve getting away for the long weekend, here are some #traveltips you'll find handy:#VeteransDay2023 pic.twitter.com/zmg4fwMDFf
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) November 9, 2023
There will be problems just as there will be celebrations. Money will be spent and some of the richest people in the world will come to take in the spectacle. Most hotels and casinos are expecting business like they have never witnessed.
However, hotel room prices that opened at the highest ever have come back to earth.
Just for an added wrinkle, it’s possible Mother Nature may add rare November moisture to the mix, says the National Weather Service forecast.
If you want to be in the know, you have a few days to study up on F1. Top drivers include Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and a lone American, Logan Sargeant. A few car teams include Aston Martin, Red Bull, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri, Mercedes and McLaren.
For motorheads, speeds up to 220 mph using turbocharged double-overhead camshaft V6 engines producing a maximum of 15,000 rpm.
No looking in the rear view mirror. Put on your seat belt … here we go.
Clark County text updates
Text F1LV to 31996.
Race-area road closures
Wednesday: 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday: 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Friday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday: 5 pm to 4 a.m.