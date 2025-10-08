F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge set to return next week

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s temporary Flamingo Road bridge at Koval Lane will return next week, after a multiday closure of the busy intersection.

The view north up the track along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Gran Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s temporary Flamingo Road bridge at Koval Lane will return next week, after a multi-day closure of the busy intersection.

Crews will begin construction on the one-lane in each direction vehicular bridge at 9 p.m. Sunday, leading to a five-day closure of the intersection of Flamingo and Koval. Work on erecting the bridge will take place through 9 p.m. Oct. 17, with access to businesses in the area of the busy intersection being maintained throughout the closure.

The bridge started with two lanes in each direction for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It was scaled down to a single lane in each direction for last year’s race.

The initial bridge was the subject of multiple lawsuits filed by nearby businesses. Those issues were settled ahead of this year’s race weekend, planned for Nov. 20-22.

The bridge serves as an important piece of infrastructure when F1 cars are on the track during the three-day grand prix events. The east-west bridge allows essential vehicles to travel in and out of the resort corridor when the 3.8-mile street circuit is closed to the public. The course consists of mainly public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval, Sands and Harmon avenues.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.