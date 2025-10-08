88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Formula 1

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge set to return next week

The view north up the track along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of th ...
The view north up the track along Koval Lane and the Flamingo Road bridge along the track of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Gran Prix on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit prep to reduce Strip to 1 lane in each direction overnights
Yacht to be launched at iconic Strip attraction
‘The best seat in the house’: Las Vegas Grand Prix marshal program sees more interest
View from the second floor of the Bellagio Fountain Club preparing for the Formula 1 Las Vegas ...
MGM Resorts, F1 extend Las Vegas Grand Prix partnership to 2030
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 2:32 pm
 

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s temporary Flamingo Road bridge at Koval Lane will return next week, after a multi-day closure of the busy intersection.

Crews will begin construction on the one-lane in each direction vehicular bridge at 9 p.m. Sunday, leading to a five-day closure of the intersection of Flamingo and Koval. Work on erecting the bridge will take place through 9 p.m. Oct. 17, with access to businesses in the area of the busy intersection being maintained throughout the closure.

The bridge started with two lanes in each direction for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. It was scaled down to a single lane in each direction for last year’s race.

The initial bridge was the subject of multiple lawsuits filed by nearby businesses. Those issues were settled ahead of this year’s race weekend, planned for Nov. 20-22.

The bridge serves as an important piece of infrastructure when F1 cars are on the track during the three-day grand prix events. The east-west bridge allows essential vehicles to travel in and out of the resort corridor when the 3.8-mile street circuit is closed to the public. The course consists of mainly public roads including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval, Sands and Harmon avenues.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
F1 Arcade Las Vegas opening soon at Forum Shops
By / RJ

The 21,000-square-foot space will be the largest F1 Arcade in the U.S., boasting 87 full-motion racing simulators, food and beverage options and a rooftop terrace with Strip views.

MORE STORIES