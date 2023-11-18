66°F
Formula 1

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 10:46 am
 
Updated November 18, 2023 - 10:59 am
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One L ...
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Sainz car had to be wheeled into his team’s garage for repairs after stopping on the track when it hit a loose manhole cover, officials said/The first practice session was then called off after just nine minutes. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manh ...
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manhole cover during the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in relation to fans being forced to leave Thursday’s practice session after an hourslong delay.

Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the suit Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of 35,000 fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s practice run, the legal firms announced Saturday.

Just nine minutes after Thursday’s’s practice session began, a water valve cover came loose and damaged multiple F1 drivers’ vehicles. That led to a 2 ½ hour delay, with a 90-minute second practice session beginning at 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Fans were forced by police and security officers to leave at 1:30 a.m. Friday and weren’t able to watch the session.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are Liberty Media Corporation, doing business as Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and TAB Contractors, Inc. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, negligence and deceptive trade practices against the defendants.

“We will vindicate the rights of the fans that traveled great distances and paid small fortunes to attend, but were deprived of the experience,” Dimopoulos Law Firm owner and lead attorney Steve Dimopoulos said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

