F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: How much is a room for race weekend?

Room rates on the Strip during this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend at the top two resort companies are contrasting compared to last year.

Room rates on the Las Vegas Strip during this year’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend at the top two resort companies are mixed compared with last year.

The average three-night room rate at MGM Resorts properties on Las Vegas Boulevard are higher for this year’s race weekend than last around the first week of November, while Caesars Entertainment’s rates are running lower than a year prior, according to online room rates of the two companies tracked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The lowest available room rates at the nine MGM Resorts properties are averaging $1,624.08 for Nov. 20-23, up 24 percent from the 1,314.72 average seen during the first week of November leading up to last year’s race.

The average room rates at MGM Resorts’ properties as of Thursday for race weekend were:

Bellagio: $2,846.29; Aria: $2,724.30; Vdara$2,390.70; Park MGM (only suites available): $2,255.25; MGM Grand: $1,220.65; Mandalay Bay: $1,053.07; New York-New York: $918.71; Luxor: $582.49; Excalibur: $525.17.

The lowest available room rates at eight Caesars Entertainment’s properties as of Thursday on the Strip are averaging $784.61 for this year’s race weekend, 16 percent lower than the $987.41 average seen during the first week of November in 2024.

The average three-night room rate at Caesars Entertainment resorts as of Thursday were:

Caesars Palace: $1,324.11; Cromwell: $999.84; Paris: $982.95; Planet Hollywood: $853.58; Horseshoe: $845.64; Harrah’s: $734.53; Flamingo: $700.52; Linq: $689.29.

This year’s race features cheaper ticket options overall, with tickets to the Nov. 20 practice round starting at $50 (67 percent cheaper than 2024) and three-day packages beginning at $400 (33 percent lower than last year), when ticket sales launched in April.

