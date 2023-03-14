F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building making progress

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock building is set to be completed a month before the race kicks off.

Plans call for the 300,000-square-foot paddock structure to be completed around the beginning of October, according to Terry Miller of Miller Project Management, who is leading the construction of the paddock building.

“We are on schedule and we are anticipating we will have the project done by the end of September, first of October for our initial move-in,” Miller said.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is planned to occur Nov. 16-18.

F1’s parent company, Liberty Media, is spending about $500 million on the paddock site, with the building and land purchase included.

The 1,000-foot-long, 100-foot-wide. four-level structure will be the main hub of race activity. The race’s start/finish line, driver pits, grandstands and luxury spectators areas will be included in and around the site.

“The only permanent structure is the paddock building,” Miller said. “Everything else is temporary.”

To ensure the structure is completed on time, crews are working around the clock.

“We are working two, 10-hour shifts everyday,” Miller said. “So we are active on the site almost 24 hours.”

The skeleton of the structure is quickly being constructed, with installation of the first building panels slated to begin this week.

“The paddock building itself, we’ve topped out, so we are now in a position where we are going to do all of our interior … work and everything you would anticipate for a building of this magnitude,” Miller said. “All in all we are moving forward with about eight months left to get everything in place.”

