84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Formula 1

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix spectator zone construction set to begin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 1:50 pm
 
An artist rendering of what the Koval hospitality zone will look like for the Formula One Las V ...
An artist rendering of what the Koval hospitality zone will look like for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Courtesy of Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Construction on temporary structures for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to begin next month.

Crews will begin to build out the grandstands and hospitality areas for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starting June 5, according to Vanessa Anthes, vice president of event operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We will start out Koval construction for our temporary hospitality structures,” Anthes said. “From that point our construction will continue to expand in our dedicated fans zones and the property where we’re building our paddock building.”

The North Koval Zone is first, starting June 5, with the south Koval zone beginning July 5. The East Harmon Zone build out will start Aug. 1, with the MSG Sphere Zone on Aug. 7 and the West Harmon Zone Sept. 5.

“It will be a continual process through the summer, until the big kickoff November 16,” Anthes said.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is slated to occur Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile track surrounding the Strip. The circuit includes Las Vegas Boulevard, Harmon and Sands avenues and Koval Lane.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said minor construction related road impacts are possible during load in and load out of the spectator zones, but those aren’t expected to be major.

“It’s minimal from a construction of these facilities standpoint,” Hill said. “Most of that is on Harmon, Koval and around the Sphere and it will be, for the most part, on private property. It will be a little disruptive for the folks on the private property, but not really very much from a road impact standpoint.”

The teardown of the temporary structures is slated to take almost two months, with the work slated to wrap up Jan. 15.

“They planned where to devote resources to do that based on what’s needed on those sites,” Hill said. “There’s probably seven weeks in total to get all of the facilities back to where they were before the start of construction.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
2
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
3
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
4
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
5
ESPN broadcaster apologizes for comments on Knights player
ESPN broadcaster apologizes for comments on Knights player
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Daniel Negreanu wins 1st round on High Stakes Duel 4
Daniel Negreanu wins 1st round on High Stakes Duel 4
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
NV Energy aims to lower rates ahead of summer
NV Energy aims to lower rates ahead of summer
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
LVCVA expects record revenue from rising room taxes
LVCVA expects record revenue from rising room taxes