F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a tour of the MSG Sphere spectator zone

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix MSG Sphere spectator zone will be one of the more visual areas on the circuit.

An artist rendering of the Las Vegas Grand Prix T-Mobile Zone at Sphere spectator zone. (Courtesy of Formula One)

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix MSG Sphere spectator zone will be one of the more visual areas on the circuit with the massive LED orb that is the over $2 billion arena serving as the centerpiece.

A new video published by F1 shows what drivers and fans will experience in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the inaugural grand prix weekend slated to run Nov. 16-18 at night on a 3.8-mile track centered around the resort corridor between Sands and Harmon avenues.

The area will have views of turns five-nine, of which the latter sends the racers toward the world famous Las Vegas Strip.

F1 notes the Sphere area is the second largest fan zone on the circuit, which which will feature a stage showcasing a variety of live entertainment interactive fan experiences and photo opportunities. Headliners for the Sphere zone include J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson.

In all the race is slated to see 105,000 spectators nightly.

The zone features the cheapest three-day ticket for the race, the $500 general admission standing room only option. Grandstand seating is still available for the Sphere zone, which starts at $2,000 for a three-day pass.

Fans in this zone will receive all-inclusive food options provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering. The nightly options will feature some of the renowned chef’s favorites. All inclusive non-alcoholic drinks are also part of the package.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.