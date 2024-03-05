F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket sale date announced

Tickets to the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will range between $150 and $35,000, race officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets to the 2024 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will range between $150 and $35,000, race officials announced Tuesday.

A new Flamingo Zone fan area for the event boasts 7,000 new general admission tickets with single and multi-day passes available. The tickets begin at $150 for a single day and increase to $600 for a three-day pass to the standing room only zone. Food and beverages are not inclusive with the lower-tier price point as it is with other spectator zones.

This year’s race will also feature the Caesars Palace Experience fan zone located at the namesake resort. Three-day tickets are $850 and provide access to a fan zone with various F1 activities, live entertainment, with the race viewable from the area, but the area doesn’t feature dedicated grandstands. Food and beverage is not included in the package but is available for purchase in the fan zone.

The new, lower price points are part of the ticket options for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place Nov. 21-23 on a 3.8-mile street circuit on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

“We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Las Vegas race and look forward to leveraging the successes and learnings of 2023 as we evolve the race weekend for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO said in a statement. “Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans, such as a brand-new, dedicated general admission fan zone and a new experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace. We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more on the race week programming in the coming months.”

The T-Mobile General Admission Zone returns this year to the area around the Sphere, with standing room only tickets, featuring all inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, running $1,050.

A ticket presale will run between 10 a.m. March 13 and 1o a.m. March 15 for American Express credit card holders.

Nevada residents will receive early access availability between noon March 22 and 11:59 p.m. March 24. To be able to purchase tickets during the local presale a fan must buy their passes on Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card with a Nevada billing address.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 25.

