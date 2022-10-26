F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week

Formula One fans will get their first chance to purchase tickets to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix next week.

Artist rendering showing what the Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix race will look like when it takes place in November 2023. (Formula One)

American Express Club members can purchase tickets to the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, F1 announced Wednesday.

Those who signed up for the priority interest list, donating the $7.77 fee, will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

All grandstand and general admission tickets will be sold as three-day passes and start at $500.

