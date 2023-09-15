F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track work to disrupt traffic around resort corridor

With just over two months left until the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, crews are finalizing the set up of the 3.8-mile track.

A sign notifies motorists about paving for Formula One, which will take place in November, on Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic from construction for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is seen on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the intersection of Audrie Lane and Harmon Avenue at in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Track preparation operations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will disrupt traffic over the course of the next several weeks.

With just over two months left until the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place Nov. 16-18, crews are finalizing the set up of the 3.8-mile track, before the 105,000 fans take in the nightly racing action along the track.

Paving work

Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday and running through 8 a.m. Sept.22, final paving operations will occur at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

During that work, no through traffic will be allowed on eastbound and westbound Harmon and on northbound and southbound Koval. Koval will be shut down between Rochelle Avenue and Harmon.

Lane restrictions are planned ahead of the intersection to allow for U-turns for vehicles traveling on Koval and East Harmon.

The Marie Antionette Condominiums, located across from the under construction Formula One paddock building, will be accessible via Harmon westbound before the closure at the intersection. Top Golf will only be accessible from Koval during the closure. Top Golf will not be accessible from its East Harmon Avenue entrance. The Signature will be accessible via Harmon Avenue eastbound before the closure at the intersection.

Track lighting installation

Track lighting installation on portions of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue will lead to rolling nightly lane closures beginning Monday.

Between Monday and Sept. 25, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Sands Avenue and The Mirage nightly rolling lane closures and lane reductions will occur between midnight until 9:00 a.m.

Between midnight and 9 a.m. Sept. 25, Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Caesars Palace and Flamingo Road will see rolling lane closures and lane reductions.

Between Sept. 24 and Sept. 29 nightly rolling lane closures and lane reductions will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sands eastbound between Manhattan Street and Koval.

Temporary bridge installation

The installation of a temporary vehicular bridge at the intersection of Harmon and Audrie Street will lead to the closure of the intersection from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily Thursday through Oct. 4.

Track barrier installation

Rolling lane closures are planned for the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands between midnight and 10 a.m. Monday for track barrier installation operations.

