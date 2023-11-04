F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix watch parties

Three free community events are among the watch parties planned for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Clark County and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. will host free community watch parties for the Formula One race on Nov. 18.

Doors will open at 8 p.m., with the opening ceremony screening starting at 8:45 p.m. and the race set to begin at 10 p.m.

The event at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, requires an RSVP at seetickets.us. No RSVP is required for the watch party at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St., Henderson. And, the watch party at Nellis Air Force Base is open to those with military identification and an RSVP is required at nellisF1watchparty.eventbrite.com.

Giveaway items will be available for the first 100 fans to arrive onsite at each location. Food trucks will be onsite for purchases at the Water Street Plaza and Clark County Government Center Amphitheater events.

Here is a list of some other viewing parties planned for the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Gilley’s Las Vegas

Offering single night race viewing packages at Treasure Island with reserved bar seating, premium cash bar, ear plugs, event credentials and private restrooms. A live broadcast of the race will also be shown on 10 LED televisions. The single-night packages limited to only 12 guests start at $250 Nov. 16, $350 Nov. 17 and $999 Nov. 18. treasureisland.com

Resorts World

Resorts World will broadcast the race at select venues throughout the destination including Allē Lounge on 66, Crystal Bar, Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book, Eight Cigar Lounge, Famous Foods Street Eats, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, High Limit Bar and RedTail. rwlasvegas.com

Sahara Las Vegas

Viewing party with an all-you-can-drink special from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 18 in the Theatre. Tickets start at $60 per person and guests must be 21 or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

South Point

Doors will open at 9 p.m. for the viewing party in the Showroom. Drink specials will be available. Free admission. southpointcasino.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

With more than 300 screens across the venues, bay reservations for groups of up to 8 guests are available starting at 9:30 p.m. and include play time, and a food and beverage credit. Rentals on Levels 1 and 2 start at $100 per person, and Level 4 starts at $135 per person. A limited amount of tickets will be available for the Ferrari Champagne Bar on Level 4 at $75 per person and includes unlimited Ferrari Champagne 9-10 p.m. topgolf.com/lasvegas

This list will be updated.