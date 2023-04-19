F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: What to expect during race week

The inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race week will be jam-packed with events, ushering in the new era of motor sports in Southern Nevada.

Racer Sergio Pérez turns doughnuts across from the Cromwell while waving to fans racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race week will be jam-packed with events, ushering in a new era of motor sports in Southern Nevada.

Although the main attraction is the 50-lap race on the 3.8-mile track itself on Nov. 18, there are several days of planned events, which tie into F1 only offering multiday passes for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Here is what racing fans should expect when the motor sports world converges on Las Vegas later this year.

November 15

Formula One will officially kick off its Las Vegas tenure with an opening ceremony that will take place at the paddock site. The event will serve as the official kickoff of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and will feature the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the paddock building, located at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. All in, F1’s parent company, Liberty Media, is spending $500 million to construct the 300,000-square-foot building. The structure will feature high-end spectator zones, driver pits and views on the start/finish line.

November 16

The first practice rounds for the race are planned for the Thursday of race week. With drivers getting their first action on the race circuit that includes stretches of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands and Harmon avenues. There are two one-hour practice sessions planned for the day.

November 17

Nov. 17: The Friday of race week will see another round of practice, before qualifying for the race is held. Drivers will push their race cars to the limit as they aim for the fastest time around the 3.8-mile track and a top starting placement on the grid for race day.

November 18

The day that race fans from around the world have been waiting for since the race’s announcement last year, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place. Set to begin at 10 p.m. under the lights of the Strip, F1 drivers will be first chauffeured around the circuit in the Drivers’ Parade before they are led to the paddock zone.

After their arrival, the drivers and their teams will prep for the race, including taking part in a formation lap in their cars around the circuit, to warm up their tires and ensure everything is in working order. Following that, they will take their place on the grid and wait for the five red lights before they set off and begin the first lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

November 19

After fans take in a week’s worth of racing action, F1 will host a recovery brunch at the Paddock Club. The event for those who purchased the higher-end ticket options will get to take in the first five-day experience on F1’s calendar. The event will feature headlining DJs, IV drips for hangover care and brunch set to top off their Vegas experience.

