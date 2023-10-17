F1, PGA stars to take part in golf tournament ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Athletes featured in the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” series will pair up Nov. 14 to play in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club.

The Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Formula One and PGA Tour stars from two popular Netflix sports series will collide next month in Las Vegas to compete in a golf match dubbed the Netflix Cup, which will represent the streaming service’s first-ever live sports event.

Athletes featured in the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” series will pair up Nov. 14 to play in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club. The event will air at 3 p.m. and serve as the kickoff to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix week.

Athletes scheduled to compete in the event include: F1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, with a roster of PGA Tour golfers consisting of Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

The event will see four pairs consisting of one F1 driver and one PGA Tour professional playing an eight-hole golf match. The top two teams will move on to the final hole, where they will play for the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix, said in a statement. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

The two docuseries are credited with F1’s popularity surge in the U.S. and the PGA Tour receiving increased fan engagement.

“The continued success of ‘Drive to Survive’ has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”

The PGA Tour is looking to continue introducing new fans to the sport while taking part in Netflix’s live sports milestone, according to Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior vice president, media and gaming.

“New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Drive to Survive,’ and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept,” Gambuzza said.

