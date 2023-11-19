F1 racers take to social media to share final thoughts on grand prix weekend

Despite many racers’ negative comments throughout the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, many had positive, closing thoughts the event.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc holds up his second place trophy while Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen applauds after the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took first place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix last Saturday night, racers took to social media to share their final thoughts on the Formula One event embroiled in controversy by a practice delay and unhappy participants.

Verstappen posted on X after winning the grand prix, “Had a lot fun out there, great racing!” after sharing many complaints about the event beginning at the opening ceremony to just before the inaugural F1 race.

The City of Las Vegas shared a video of the fireworks show after Verstappen won the race with the playful caption, “Congratulations @Max33Verstappen #WeStillLoveYou.”

Third-place winner Sergio Pérez posted “What a great comeback! We were close to winning, but we had too much downforce which reduced our top speed.

“Great job by Max and Charles (Leclerc). I’m very happy to have secured the runner-up spot after such a tough season.”

Leclerc posted on Instagram, “Disappointed to not get the win because of the safety car but fights gave me the smileeee.”

BWT Alpine F1 Team shared a video of Estebon Ocon reflecting on the event after placing fourth in the race, who said he felt very different emotions between Saturday’s qualifying race and the inaugural race.

“That sport is tough,” Ocon said.

“It’s been almost six races I would say that the planet didn’t align for us. We got all sorts of points left on the table at every round, finally things turned around,” he said.

Ocon noted that he was able to move up 12 places in the qualifying race, and commended his team for the success they had the entire weekend.

“Never give up; that’s probably the quote of the recent races on our side, and keep trusting the job that we are doing,”

Lewis Hamilton, who placed seventh, said he was happy the race was so positive for him in an interview with Sky Sports with over 125,000 views on X.

🎙| Lewis : “There were so many overtakes. For all those that were negative about the race that said it was all show, blah, blah, blah this provided them wrong.” OMG THE SHADE?!?!?!?! 😁🌶😂#LasVegasGP 🇺🇲pic.twitter.com/ArYB2e4kN1 — Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) November 19, 2023

“I’m really grateful that the race was so good. I don’t know how it was as a spectacle for people to watch but there was so much overtaking … I really wasn’t expecting the track to be so great … I just really loved racing and lots of great overtaking opportunities.

I think for all those that were so negative about the weekend — saying its all about show and blah, blah, blah — I think Vegas proved them wrong.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.