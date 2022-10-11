F1 releases new details on 12-hour Las Vegas Grand Prix fan fest

The half-day long event is free to the public and will feature various activities including a live Formula One car run on Las Vegas Boulevard featuring a pair racing teams.

A rendering depicts Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix fan festival site planned for Nov. 5, 2022, at Caesars Palace. (Courtesy: Formula One)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be introduced to the city via a 12-hour festival on the Strip.

Fans who show up to the festival early will be rewarded. The first 500 fans aged 21 and older will receive one complimentary ticket to a VIP celebration taking place that night. Those in attendance to the invite-only event will be treated to an intimate performance by The Killers.

Here’s a run down of events planed for the Nov. 5 festival:

11 a.m.: Gates open to the fan festival located in front of Caesars Palace, in the property’s limo lot.

11 a.m.-11 p.m.: All interactive activities in the festival site located in front of Caesars Palace will be open to the public. They include the Pit Stop Challenge; esports racing simulators; sponsor activations and trophy picture opportunities.

5:50 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: The live race demonstration will take place on the Strip, featuring drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas. The track will run between Caesars Palace and Paris.

6:40-6:55 p.m.: Driver and team introductions will take place on a stage located in the festival village.

6:55 p.m.-7 p.m.: An F1-themed animated drone and firework show above Caesars Palace.

8:30 p.m.: VIP event slated to begin at Caesars Palace.

The fan fest is the precursor to the main event, the Las Vegas Grand Prix set to occur on the Strip Nov. 16-Nov. 18, 2023. The inaugural race is planned to be the first of at least three Formula One races held on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Plans call for a 3.8 mile track on the Strip between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue, winding behind Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane. The start/finish line will be located at the soon-to-be constructed Formula One paddock located on the northeast corer of Koval and Harmon.

Practice and qualifying will take place Nov. 16-17, with the race itself planned to begin at 10 p.m. Nov. 18 and taking place under the lights of the Strip.

