F1 seeks $40M from county for Las Vegas Grand Prix infrastructure work

Formula One is looking for a $40 million Clark County contribution toward the $80 million Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit infrastructure project.

A sign notifies motorists about paving for Formula One, which will take place in November, on Las Vegas Boulevard on April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The construction site where Formula One is building a four-story, 300,000-square-foot paddock building is seen, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The infrastructure upgrades tied to readying the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit are expected to cost $80 million, with race officials asking Clark County to contribute $40 million in public money toward that work.

Clark County Commissioners voted Tuesday by a slim margin of 4-3 to enter into negotiations with F1 regarding the request. Commissioners Justin Jones, Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft voted against entering into those talks with race officials.

Crews began the monthslong repaving project on April 2 on the public roads that will make up the majority of the race’s track. Those roads include Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, and Harmon and Sands avenues.

Liberty Media, F1’s parent company, is currently funding the road work privately.

The initial round of repaving operations on portions of Sands, Harmon, Koval and private roads around F1’s paddock site and the MSG Sphere are planned to occur through late August.

A final round of track paving then would occur between July 16 and Sept. 15, ahead of the inaugural race weekend planned to take place Nov. 16-18 on a 3.8-mile circuit centered around the resort corridor.

The infrastructure work also will include readying the track ahead of the race with temporary barriers, pedestrian access points and other needed elements for operations and safety.

Race officials have projected the grand prix weekend would lead to an economic impact of over $1 billion, drawing around 105,000 spectators each day of the three-day event.

The public-private partnership entered into with F1 on Tuesday allows Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller to negotiate the public contribution of the road work with race officials, to be heard at a future commission meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

