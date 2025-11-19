F1 superstar surprises Clark County students during Las Vegas Grand Prix community day

Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton took some time out of his busy Las Vegas Grand Prix week to motivate a group of Southern Nevada students about the role education plays in pursuing careers in motorsports.

Over 400 middle school students from 13 CCSD middle schools who have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focus got a behind-the-scenes look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a surprise appearance from Hamilton, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Many jobs within F1 teams involve some form of STEM education and Hamilton, the seven-time F1 world champion, stressed the importance of learning to the children.

“There’s someone from Formula One around here, there’s plenty of people, get their business card and call them in 10 years and tell them that you want a job,” Hamilton said during a question-and-answer session with the students. “We’re trying to bring lots and lots of young people to the track. Particularly girls. The sport has always been a male dominated sport, and I’m really in the process of trying to shift that.”

Even if the children pursue a different career path outside of racing, Hamilton said their education will be a key to their success.

“It can also mean amazing STEM jobs outside of our sport, as well,” Hamilton said.

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said having the opportunity to have students participate in such a program and have someone of the stature of Hamilton inspire them is an unforgettable moment for the youth.

“They get to go into the paddock, they get to see the track and they get to ask questions about mathematics, science and the community building and how this all transpires,” Ebert said. “I’m very thankful that F1 is engaged and allows our students to come to see what happens and they get to have a conversation with one of the racers that travels globally. … It’s about opportunity, and they can see themselves in the future.”

Kamryn Peterson, 13, is an eighth grader at Greenspun Middle School in Henderson, who was part of a world champion robotics team last year, said getting to take part in the community day around the Las Vegas Grand Prix campus was a great way to see how the education she is receiving now translates to the workforce.

“It shows me that you can do anything,” Peterson said. “It’ gets kids into it so young. I just love it because you get to do things that expose you to life, not just parabolas and math all day. It’s fun, you get to be interactive and hands on. It shows you what you can do, it shows you life and what the possibilities are.”

Giving the kids that sneak peek into what their futures can hold, while also showing them an entertaining time, is what it’s all about, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We think it’s an incredible opportunity to inspire the next generation of what could be F1 engineers,” Nelson-Kraft said. “We want to take all they’re doing in STEM. … We’re using this as an opportunity to introduce them to different careers in racing. Give them access to something that the general public doesn’t get to see behind the scenes and get them excited. We want them to join us as they contemplate careers, to know that there is a pathway to Formula One.”

