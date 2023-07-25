F1 to charge Strip properties fee to see Las Vegas Grand Prix, report says

Formula One officials are reportedly requiring businesses to pay a licensing fee to host watch events or run the risk of having their view obstructed.

Formula One officials are reportedly requiring businesses along the Strip to pay a licensing fee to host watch events for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and establishments that don’t pay face the potential for the view of the race being obstructed.

Race officials are charging clubs and restaurants $1,5oo per person to host a viewing event, according to a New York Post report. The fee would be multiplied by the maximum occupancy for a venue, with the fees reaching the multimillion-dollar level for large spaces, the report stated.

If businesses don’t opt in and pay the fee, F1 officials have reportedly warned that their view could be blocked by race-related setup, such as light stanchions or barricades, the Post reported.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials didn’t immediately respond to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s request for comment on the reported fee structure.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft told the Review-Journal that he reached out to “stakeholders” after reading the Post report.

While Naft hadn’t heard any first-hand accounts as of Tuesday morning about what the tabloid reported, he is seeking out further “comprehensive” conversations to learn who’s being impacted.

The commissioner said that it was important to recognize that the race is taking place on a public right of way, and that it should be an opportunity for everyone involved to benefit.

The grand prix is slated to occur on a 3.8-mile track mainly centered on the Las Vegas Strip between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue. The majority of the race is on public right of way, outside of the portions within the F1 paddock site and around the Sphere.

A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo told the Review-Journal they were looking into the situation.

F1 has already struck multiple deals with resorts to host sanctioned grandstands and viewing areas. Those include the Bellagio, the Mirage, Hilton Grand Vacations and Paris Las Vegas. F1 also plans to set up sanctioned grandstands along Koval Lane and Harmon, in addition to ones in and around the paddock facility. Some of those spaces are sponsored by resorts such as Wynn and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Tickets to the grandstand range in price from $2,000 to over $10,000, depending on location and level of included amenities.

F1’s parent company, Liberty Media, is investing $500 million into the race, including the cost of the land and the construction of the paddock facility being built on the northeast corner of Harmon and Koval.

Road work being carried out to ready the circuit for racing action has an $80 million price tag associated with it. As it stands now, F1 is footing that entire bill, but it has requested that Clark County provide $40 million in public funding to go toward that paving operation. The two sides are in active negotiations and a public discussion will occur before the Board of County Commissioners when a dollar amount is determined, county spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper told the Review-Journal Monday.

Hotels are looking to cash in on the race weekend as well, with room rates for the days surrounding the event being several times above normal prices.

With 105,000 fans expected to attend each of the three days of racing, the economic impact of the race weekend is expected to surpass the $1 billion mark, according to estimates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Staff writers Jessica Hill and Riccardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this report.