F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix huge hit on ESPN

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing dominated the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday on the Strip, leading all 50 laps and winning by almost 21 seconds.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) speeds out of the final turn onto the straightaway during the Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, celebrates his win in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix set a viewership record for the event’s three-year history, ESPN announced.

Saturday’s race on the Strip, won by four-time defending series champion Max Verstappen, averaged 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The previous record was 1.3 million in the inaugural race in 2023.

Viewership increased by almost 70 percent from the 2024 race, which averaged 905,000.

The increase could be attributed to an earlier start time. The 2023 and 2024 races started at approximately 10 p.m. Pacific time. The 2025 start time was moved up to approximately 8 p.m.

Verstappen, of Red Bull Racing, dominated the race, leading all 50 laps and winning by almost 21 seconds. Series points leader Lando Norris of McLaren finished second, but was disqualified after the race when his car failed inspection. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, finished fourth but also was disqualified.

The McLaren disqualifications and Verstappen’s win drastically changed the drivers championship standings. Norris leads with 390 points, but Verstappen is now tied with Piastri for second with 366.

Two races remain in the season — the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday on ESPN 2, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 7 on ESPN.